Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ON THIS DAY
Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

VIDEO: On This Day, March 22- Happy Birthday, Stephen Sondheim and Andrew Lloyd Webber!

Stephen Sondheim and Andrew Lloyd Webber are two of the most revered and honored composers of the 20th century.

Mar. 22, 2021  

Today we celebrate two of musical theatre's most revered icons, Stephen Sondheim and Andrew Lloyd Webber, who coincidentally share a birthday.

Without a doubt, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Stephen Sondheim have collectively created many of the most highly-awarded and most universally recognizable musicals of the 20th and 21st century, both firmly establishing themselves as perhaps the most major composers on Broadway and beyond.

"The Music Of The Night". "Send In The Clowns". "Memory". "Being Alive". "Jesus Christ Superstar". "No One Is Alone". "Don't Cry For Me Argentina". "Not While I'm Around". And, those are just their biggest hit songs!

To celebrate this masterful birthday twofer, here they are performing together in a rare, joint appearance to celebrate the birthday of another legend - Cameron Mackintosh. Enjoy and Happy Birthday!

VIDEO: On This Day, March 22- Happy Birthday, Stephen Sondheim and Andrew Lloyd Webber!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
There's Always A Light Poster
Broadway Pillow
Performer Stickers

Related Articles
VIDEO: Rosie ODonnell Shares Vintage ROSIE Show Clips Photo

VIDEO: Rosie O'Donnell Shares Vintage ROSIE Show Clips

VIDEO: On This Day, March 21- Happy Birthday, Rosie ODonnell! Photo

VIDEO: On This Day, March 21- Happy Birthday, Rosie O'Donnell!

VIDEO: On This Day, March 19- WEST SIDE STORY Returns to Broadway Photo

VIDEO: On This Day, March 19- WEST SIDE STORY Returns to Broadway

VIDEO: On This Day, March 18- ONCE Opens On Broadway! Photo

VIDEO: On This Day, March 18- ONCE Opens On Broadway!


More Hot Stories For You