VIDEO: On This Day, March 22- Happy Birthday, Stephen Sondheim and Andrew Lloyd Webber!

Today we celebrate two of musical theatre's most revered icons, Stephen Sondheim and Andrew Lloyd Webber, who coincidentally share a birthday.

Without a doubt, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Stephen Sondheim have collectively created many of the most highly-awarded and most universally recognizable musicals of the 20th and 21st century, both firmly establishing themselves as perhaps the most major composers on Broadway and beyond.

"The Music Of The Night". "Send In The Clowns". "Memory". "Being Alive". "Jesus Christ Superstar". "No One Is Alone". "Don't Cry For Me Argentina". "Not While I'm Around". And, those are just their biggest hit songs!

To celebrate this masterful birthday twofer, here they are performing together in a rare, joint appearance to celebrate the birthday of another legend - Cameron Mackintosh. Enjoy and Happy Birthday!