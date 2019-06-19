ON THIS DAY
Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

VIDEO: On This Day, June 19 - HOLLER IF YA HEAR ME Brings Tupac To Broadway

Jun. 19, 2019  

On this day in 2014, the music and poetry of legendary rapper, Tupac Shakur, made its Broadway debut as Holler If Ya Hear Me celebrated its opening night at the Palace Theatre.

Holler If Ya Hear Me brings the world inside Tupac Shakur's music and lyrics to blazing life in a non-biographical story about friendship, family, revenge, change and hope. Inner city lives struggle for peace against the daily challenges they face in this entertaining and original musical.

Through the poetry of one of the 20th century's most influential and culturally prominent voices, we are given a window into realities of the streets still relevant today.

The show featured a 19-person cast, including award-winning slam poet, actor, singer, musician Saul Williams (Slam), Christopher Jackson (In The Heights, Hamilton), Saycon Sengbloh (Motown The Musical, Fela!), Ben Thompson (Matilda), John Earl Jelks (Radio Golf - Tony nomination), Joshua Boone (Brownsville Song [b side for Tray] at Actors Theatre of Louisville), Dyllon Burnside (Prison Break) and Tony Award winner Tonya Pinkins (Jelly's Last Jam, Caroline or Change, Play On!).

VIDEO: On This Day, June 19 - HOLLER IF YA HEAR ME Brings Tupac To Broadway
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

From This Author Alexa Criscitiello

Follow Alexa on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Alexa_Juno.

  • VIDEO: On This Day, June 14- SPIDER-MAN: TURN OFF THE DARK Opens On Broadway!
  • TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD To Head To The West End In 2020
  • BE MORE CHILL Celebrates A Milestone For Asian Representation On Stage!
  • Tony Trends: Rounding Up The Fiercest Fashion From Tony Night!
  • BroadwayWorld's 3rd Annual Phonys! 2019 Tony Categories We Wish Existed
  • Full Creative Team Announced For THE PRINCE OF EGYPT West End

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup