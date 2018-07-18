VIDEO: On This Day, June 18: Happy Birthday, Kristen Bell!

On this day, we're celebrating the birthday of Broadway, film, and television star, Kristen Bell!

Kristen graduated from New York University's prestigious Tisch School of the Arts, where she studied musical theater. She made her Broadway debut in 2001, originating the role of Becky Thatcher in the short-lived "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer." In 2002, she was in the revival of Arthur Miller's "The Crucible" on Broadway, starring Laura Linney and Liam Neeson.

Bell had her breakout film role as the title character in Forgetting Sarah Marshall. She has since appeared in a number of comedy films, including Couples Retreat, When in Rome, You Again, The Boss, Bad Moms and A Bad Moms Christmas. From 2012 to 2016, she starred as Jeannie van der Hooven, the female lead on the Showtime series House of Lies. Kristen Bell reprises her role of Frozen's Princess Anna in the upcoming Disney animated film Frozen 2. She can currently be seen in the NBC comedy series The Good Place.

Happy Birthday, Kristen!

