VIDEO: On This Day, July 8 - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Has Its World Premiere At Barrington Stage

On this day in 2004, the beloved cult-hit musical, THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE had its world premiere at Barrington Stage!

The show later opened Off-Broadway at Second Stage Theatre where it was an instant hit, prompting it to move to Broadway's Circle-in-the-Square Theater. Nominated for six Tony Awards including Best Musical - it took home two 2005 Tony Awards for Best Book of a Musical and Best Featured Actor in a Musical.

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE is a laugh-out-loud musical comedy which follows six young people in the throes of adolescence, who are overseen by grown-ups who barely managed to escape childhood themselves, as they learn that winning isn't everything and that losing doesn't necessarily make you a loser. At each performance, four audience volunteers are selected and invited on stage to participate in the Bee, making each performance unique.

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE has music and lyrics by William Finn, a book by Rachel Sheinkin, conception by Rebecca Feldman, and original direction by James Lapine.





