VIDEO: On This Day, July 20- Happy Birthday, Diana Rigg!

On this day, we celebrate the birthday of My Fair Lady star, veteran actor Diana Rigg!

Rigg is currently making her Lincoln Center Theatre debut in Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady. Other Broadway credits include Medea (Tony Award), The Misanthrope (Tony, Drama Desk nominations), Abelard and Heloise (Tony nom.). Off-Broadway: Britannicus and Phaedra (BAM).

A veteran actor of stage and screen, Rigg is best-known to television audiences as Queen of Thorns, Lady Olenna Tyrell, on the HBO fantasy phenomenon, Game of Thrones!

Celebrate Diana today with this clip of her scooping up a Tony win for her performance in the 1994 Broadway production of Medea.

