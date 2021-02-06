VIDEO: On This Day, February 6- SMASH Brings Broadway to Primetime
On this day we celebrate the premiere of NBC's Broadway-centric drama, Smash.
On this day we celebrate the premiere of NBC's Broadway-centric drama, Smash, starring Megan Hilty, Katharine McPhee, Debra Messing, Christian Borle, Anjelica Huston, and Brian d'Arcy James.
Created by Theresa Rebeck, developed by NBC's Robert Greenblatt, Steven Spielberg, and Broadway producing team Craig Zadan and Neil Meron, with songs by Broadway's Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, the cult- hit show centered on a group of artists who come together to put on a Broadway musical.
Centering on a songwriting team looking for their next big hit, a producer hoping to recapture success long past, a director with some questionable backstage ethics, a chorus girl looking to burst into the spotlight, an enchanting newcomer, and the world's shadiest personal assistant, the plot followed the tumultuous production of a Bombshell, a musical based on the life and career of Marilyn Monroe.
