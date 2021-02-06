Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ON THIS DAY
Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

VIDEO: On This Day, February 6- SMASH Brings Broadway to Primetime

On this day we celebrate the premiere of NBC's Broadway-centric drama, Smash.

Feb. 6, 2021  

On this day we celebrate the premiere of NBC's Broadway-centric drama, Smash, starring Megan Hilty, Katharine McPhee, Debra Messing, Christian Borle, Anjelica Huston, and Brian d'Arcy James.

Created by Theresa Rebeck, developed by NBC's Robert Greenblatt, Steven Spielberg, and Broadway producing team Craig Zadan and Neil Meron, with songs by Broadway's Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, the cult- hit show centered on a group of artists who come together to put on a Broadway musical.

Centering on a songwriting team looking for their next big hit, a producer hoping to recapture success long past, a director with some questionable backstage ethics, a chorus girl looking to burst into the spotlight, an enchanting newcomer, and the world's shadiest personal assistant, the plot followed the tumultuous production of a Bombshell, a musical based on the life and career of Marilyn Monroe.

VIDEO: On This Day, February 6- SMASH Brings Broadway to Primetime
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Triple Threat Sweatshirt
Next On Stage Phone Case
Dancer Sticker

Related Articles
VIDEO: On This Day, February 5- Happy Birthday, Alex Brightman Photo

VIDEO: On This Day, February 5- Happy Birthday, Alex Brightman

Video: On This Day, February 4- CHARLIE BROWN Opens On Bway! Photo

Video: On This Day, February 4- CHARLIE BROWN Opens On B'way!

VIDEO: On This Day, February 3- Happy Birthday, Nathan Lane! Photo

VIDEO: On This Day, February 3- Happy Birthday, Nathan Lane!

VIDEO: On This Day, February 2- Remembering Elaine Stritch Photo

VIDEO: On This Day, February 2- Remembering Elaine Stritch


More Hot Stories For You