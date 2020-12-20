VIDEO: On This Day, December 20- DREAMGIRLS Opens On Broadway

On this day in 1981, the original Broadway production of Dreamgirls opened on Broadway starring Jennifer Holliday, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Loretta Devine, and more.

Full of onstage joy and backstage drama, this multi-media driven production of DREAMGIRLS tells the story of "The Dreams," an up-and-coming 1960s girl singing group - inspired by the career of Diana Ross and The Supremes - as they experience the triumphs and tribulations that accompany their pursuit of fame and fortune in the tumultuous music industry.

Winner of six Tony Awards and two Grammy Awards, DREAMGIRLS premiered on Broadway in December of 1981. Since its opening there have been several revivals and an award-winning 2006 motion picture adaptation. Dreamgirls has remained near the top of any theater fan's top shows of all time.

DREAMGIRLS features unforgettable hits by Academy Award nominee Henry Krieger - including "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going," "One Night Only" and book and lyrics by Tony and Grammy Award winner Tom Eyen.