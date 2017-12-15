VIDEO: On This Day, December 15- MARY POPPINS Makes Her World Premiere Stage Debut

On this day in 2004, Disney's Mary Poppins arrived on the West End in a musical so extraordinarily enchanting, that audiences had just one word for it: Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious!

Mary Poppins takes us on a magical and memorable journey. It's an enchanting mixture of irresistible story, unforgettable songs, breathtaking dance numbers, and a little bit of magic.

Based on P.I. Travers' cherished stories and the classic 1964 Walt Disney film, MARY POPPINS features The Sherman Brothers' original Academy Award-winning songs. In collaboration with Cameron Mackintosh, the show was created by Academy Award-winning screenwriter Julian Fellowes, who has written the book, and the Olivier Award-winning team of George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, who composed new songs and additional music and lyrics.

The musical's world premiere featured Laura Michelle Kelly and Gavin Lee as Mary and Bert, respectively. The show received nominations for nine Olivier Awards and, two years later, seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

