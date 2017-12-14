VIDEO: On This Day, December 14: SHREK THE MUSICAL Lets Its Freak Flag Fly on Broadway!

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day in 2008, Shrek made his way to the Broadway stage with an all-star cast!

In order to regain his peaceful neighborhood, a fearsome ogre makes a deal with the wanna-be king to rescue his intended, a damsel in distress. But surprises are in store in this funny, fractured fairy tale.

Shrek The Musical is based on the story and characters from William Steig's book Shrek!, as well as the Dreamworks Animation film Shrek, the first chapter of the popular movie series. It features book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize-winner David Lindsay-Abaire, and music by Jeanine Tesori. Jason Moore directs, with choreography by Josh Prince.

The original Broadway cast included Tony Award nominee Brian d'Arcy James as Shrek, Tony Award winner Sutton Foster as Princess Fiona, Tony Award nominee Christopher Sieber as Lord Farquaad, Tony Award nominee Daniel Breaker as Donkey and Tony Award nominee John Tartaglia as Pinocchio.

Celebrate the Broadway production of the hit animated film with their performance from the 2009 Tony Awards!

