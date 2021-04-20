Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ON THIS DAY
VIDEO: On This Day, April 20- AMERICAN IDIOT Opens On Broadway

Apr. 20, 2021  

On this day in 2010, Green Day's musical American Idiot opened at the St. James Theatre, where it ran for 422 performances.

American Idiot is a one-act, through-sung stage musical. The show is an adaptation of punk rock band Green Day's concept album of the same name. The story, expanded from that of the concept album, centers on three disaffected young men, Johnny, Will, and Tunny. Johnny and Tunny flee stifling suburbia and their parents' restrictions.

The cast of American Idiot featured Tony-winner John Gallagher, Jr. Tony-nominee Stark Sands, Tony-nominee Rebecca Naomi Jones, Michael Esper, Tony Vincent and more.

American Idiot won two 2010 Tony Awards: Best Scenic Design of a Musical for Christine Jones, and Best Lighting Design of a Musical for Kevin Adams. It also received a nomination for Best Musical. On February 13, 2011, it won a Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album.

