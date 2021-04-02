VIDEO: On This Day, April 2- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Brings its Disaster To Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day in 2017, the hilarious hit The Play That Goes Wrong opened at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre.

Co-written by Mischief Theatre company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayerand Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrongis a riotous comedy about the theatre. The play introduces The 'Cornley University Drama Society' who are attempting to put on a 1920s' murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong...does, as the accident-prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

Awarded 2015 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy, 2014 WhatsOnStage Best New Comedy and 2015 UK BroadwayWorld Best New Play Awards, The Broadway production of The Play That Goes Wrong received the 2017 Tony Award for Best Set Design.

It is a remarkable rags-to-riches story for a play which started its life at a London fringe venue with only four paying members of the public at the first performance, and has gone on to play to an audience of over 2 million people around the world.