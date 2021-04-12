VIDEO: On This Day, April 12- AN AMERICAN IN PARIS Opens on Broadway

On this day in 2015, the Broadway production of An American in Paris leapt into its opening night at the Palace Theater.

Written by Craig Lucas, AN AMERICAN IN PARIS features the timeless music and lyrics of George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin, including the songs I Got Rhythm, 'S Wonderful, I'll Build a Stairway To Paradise and They Can't Take That Away from Me, together with George Gershwin's sweeping compositions including 'Concerto in F' and 'An American in Paris'.

An American in Paris premiered in 2014 at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris to ecstatic reviews before transferring to the Palace Theatre on Broadway, where it received 12 Tony nominations and won 4 for Best Choreography, Best Orchestrations, Best Set Design and Best Lighting Design. The musical also won four Drama Desk Awards, four Outer Critics Circle Awards including Best Musical, the Drama League Award for Best Musical, three Fred and Adele Astaire Awards and two Theatre World Awards.

In the story, Jerry Mulligan is an American GI pursuing his dream to make it as a painter in a city suddenly bursting with hope and possibility. Following a chance encounter with a beautiful young dancer named Lise, the streets of Paris become the backdrop to a sensuous, modern romance of art, friendship and love in the aftermath of war...