VIDEO: Nicole Kidman Talks Not Being 'Strong Enough' to Sing on Broadway

While on Andy Cohen's Sirius XM Radio show to promote her new film Being the Ricardos, Nicole Kidman was asked if she would ever perform in a Broadway musical.

"I don't think my voice strong enough. It's not strong enough. I mean, the, Broadway is like...And also I just would feel so insecure. I want to go and watch Broadway. I love going to see Broadway," Kidman stated.

Kidman has sung in movie musicals, most recently as Angie in The Prom on Netflix and as Satine in the original Moulin Rouge, for which she received an Oscar nomination. She was seen on Broadway in 1998 in the play The Blue Room. She other notable film credits include Boy Erased, Bombshell, The Hours, The Others, Dogville, Rabbit Hole, and The Stepford Wives.

Being the Ricardos follows Lucille Ball (Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) as they are threatened by shocking personal accusations, a political smear and cultural taboos in Academy Award®-winning writer and director Aaron Sorkin's behind-the-scenes drama.

A revealing glimpse of the couple's complex romantic and professional relationship, the film takes audiences into the writers' room, onto the soundstage and behind closed doors with Ball and Arnaz during one critical production week of their groundbreaking sitcom "I Love Lucy." The film will be released in theaters this weekend with a Prime Video release on December 21.