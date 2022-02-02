Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: New York State Governor Kathy Hochul Celebrates COMPANY on Broadway

Feb. 2, 2022  

Tonight, at the acclaimed Broadway revival of Company, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul took the stage of the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre to celebrate Broadway's return.

"This industry that defines new York was the hardest hit, the first to close and the last to come back. We are back. Start spreading the news. As goes Broadway so goes New York," the governor said as she addressed the crowd.

Additionally, she toasted the production of Company is which is the first production of the beloved Stephen Sondheim musical to be directed by a woman (two-time Tony Award winner Marianne Elliott), designed by a woman (Tony Award winner Bunny Christie), with a cast led by two Tony Award winning actresses (Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone).

Hochul joked, "It is all female-led and I'm kind of partial to female leaders."

Check out her full remarks below!

Company
