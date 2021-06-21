VIDEO: New York Public Library's Doug Reside Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality for a while, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Watch as he chats with the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts' Lewis and Dorothy Cullman Curator, Doug Reside, who is getting ready to present I'm Still Here: A Virtual Benefit for the Billy Rose Theatre Division, airing June 23, 2021 (8pm EST and 8pm PST). The fundraiser will help raise critical funds for the Library for the Performing Arts' beloved Theatre Division as it celebrates its 90th anniversary this year. Get your tickets today!

"From the Great Depression of the 1930s to the COVID crisis, the Billy Rose Theatre Division perseveres and preserves the greatest treasures of theatrical history," said Reside. "As I look back on the last 90 years of our history, I'm struck by how our division has managed to document almost every aspect of the creative process and the people who bring theatre to life. I am so grateful for the opportunity to celebrate our first 90 years in such spectacular fashion, and to the theatre community for its support."

An incredibly special aspect of I'm Still Here is that it will feature clips of Broadway productions from the Theatre Division's Theatre on Film and Tape Archive (TOFT), shown especially for this occasion with special permission from The Coalition of Broadway Unions and Guilds and the respective talent, creative teams and rights holders of each production. These archival recordings are typically only available to view onsite at the Library for the Performing Arts.

Below, watch as Reside tells us even more about what to expect from the event and check out an exclusive clip of Stephen Sondheim's "Another Hundred People," directed by Sammi Cannold, edited by Kate Montgomery, arranged Rachel Dean, orchestrated by Brian Usifer, and featuring Marilyn Saunders, Marcy Harriell, and Bobby Conte Thornton.