VIDEO: New Trailer for Jazz-Era AS YOU LIKE IT at Bay Street Theater

Bay Street Theater's take on AS YOU LIKE IT by William Shakespeare, directed by Tony Award winner John Doyle, with original music by Stephen Schwartz, is currently running through September 3. Click below to watch a new trailer for the show!

The production stars Hannah Cabell (The Father, Men on Boats, Major Barbara) as Rosalind, Academy Award, Emmy Award and Tony Award winner Ellen Burstyn (Same Time, Next Year, The Last Picture Show, The Exorcist) as Jaques, and André De Shields (The Full Monty, Ain't Misbehavin', The Wiz) as Touchstone.

The production also features Quincy Tyler Bernstine (In The Next Room, Small Mouth Sounds) as Celia, Kyle Scatliffe(The Color Purple,Les Miserables) as Orlando, Noah Brody (Co-Artistic Director of Fiasco Theater) as Oliver/Corin, Leenya Rideout (War Horse, Company, Cabaret) as Phoebe, Tony Award nominee Bob Stillman (Grey Gardens, Songbird, As You Like It) as Duke Frederick/ Duke Sr., Cass Morgan (Memphis the Musical, Mary Poppins) as Old Adam/Audrey and David Samuel (The Diamond in the Rough, To Kill a Mockingbird) as Silvius.

Three-time Academy Award winner and musical theater legend Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, Godspell) has created an original score for the production. Members of the cast play instruments and sing. John Doyle (The Color Purple, Sweeney Todd, Company) designs the sets in addition to directing the production.

The creative team also includes Ann Hould-Ward (Costume designer), Andrew Diaz (Props designer) and Shaughn Bryant (Sound Supervisor), Kat West (Production Stage Manager), and Stewart/Whitely (Casting). AS YOU LIKE IT is a co-production with Classic Stage Company in New York City.

Everyone needs to escape to the country sometimes! In AS YOU LIKE IT, join Rosalind, one of Shakespeare's greatest heroines, as she travels into the merry Forest of Arden leaving behind the politics of the city. Disguising herself as a man and accompanied by her cousin Celia she embarks on a hilarious and romantic journey where she finds love, laughter, and maybe even herself. Shakespeare's beloved comedy will be brought to joyful new life in a production filled with Jazz Era inspired music performed by a masterful cast.

For tickets call the Box Office at 631-725-9500 11 am - show time daily or purchase online at www.baystreet.org.

