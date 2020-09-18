VIDEO: Neil Patrick Harris Talks About How He Met His Husband on LATE LATE SHOW

James Corden connects with the "Magical Misfits" author.

James Corden connects with "Magical Misfits" author Neil Patrick Harris, who recently shared he and his family had contracted the coronavirus earlier in the year but are fully recovered. James asks Neil about how he and his husband, David, met. And Neil talks about what his experience has been like to act in the new "Matrix" film.

Neil Patrick Harris starred as Barney Stinson in the hit CBS series, "How I Met Your Mother," a role which has garnered him multiple Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominations, as well as a People's Choice Award for Favorite TV Comedy Actor.



Harris recently tackled the leading role of Bobby in the New York Philharmonic's concert production of Stephen Sondheim's Company at Lincoln Center.



Harris made his Broadway debut opposite Anne Hechein the Pulitzer-Prize winning drama, Proof. Subsequently, Harris also starred on Broadway as the Emcee in Cabaret, and as The Balladeer/Lee Harvey Oswald in the Tony Award-winning production of Assassins.

