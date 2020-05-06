VIDEO: NSO's Adriana Horne and Jennifer Kim Perform Strauss

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

In a new NSO @ Home video, Jennifer Kim answers some commonly asked questions about being in the NSO, and performs a work was originally for voice and orchestra by Richard Strauss with Adriana Horne.

Check out the video below!

