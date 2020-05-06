Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: NSO's Adriana Horne and Jennifer Kim Perform Strauss

Article Pixel May. 6, 2020  

In a new NSO @ Home video, Jennifer Kim answers some commonly asked questions about being in the NSO, and performs a work was originally for voice and orchestra by Richard Strauss with Adriana Horne.

Check out the video below!

Help Inspire Others: The Kennedy Center building may be temporarily closed, but its arts and education programming is still alive! Your gift today will provide vital support for the arts during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Please consider donating today at https://www.kennedy-center.org/Support/Help/.

VIDEO: NSO's Adriana Horne and Jennifer Kim Perform Strauss
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Next on Stage

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: The 2013 London Cast of A CHORUS LINE Performs the Opening Number From Home!
  • VIDEO: The Platt Brothers Sing 'Ahavat Olam'
  • VIDEO: WE WILL ROCK YOU Cast Members Perform Virtual 'Bohemian Rhapsody' With Brian May
  • VIDEO: Lea Salonga Chats With Healthcare Workers in the Philippines During THE CALL TO UNITE Stream