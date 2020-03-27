VIDEO: NBCU Shares 'The More You Know' PSA Campaign Featuring Jane Lynch, Nick Jonas, Chrissy Metz & More!

This morning on NBC's TODAY, NBCUniversal unveiled its new The More You Know PSA campaign starring Kelly Clarkson, Andy Cohen, Ted Danson & Mary Steenburgen, Savannah Guthrie and many more to help educate people around the country about how they can reduce their risk and prevent the spread of virus. The first spots of more than a dozen in total that will be rolling out over the next few weeks are available at www.themoreyouknow.com.

Watch the first PSAs below!

The new English- and Spanish-language campaign, created in partnership with the Ad Council, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and the White House, was shot on mobile devices and cameras available in the talent's own homes and produced remotely by NBCUniversal's in-house Creative Partnerships team. The combination of these celebrities sharing the CDC's critical messages focused on Social Distancing, Mental Health, Parenting, and Risk Factors, set against the backdrop of the talent's own preventive self-isolation, highlights the importance of this information to all audiences.

Stars participating in the campaign include: Victoria Arlen, María Celeste Arrarás, Brie Bella & Nikki Bella, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Gizelle Bryant, Andrés Cantor, Kelly Clarkson, Andy Cohen, Cris Collinsworth, Terry Crews, Ted Danson & Mary Steenburgen, Kate del Castillo, José Díaz-Balart, Reza Farahan, Ben Feldman, Erika Girardi, Melissa Gorga, Savannah Guthrie, Zuri Hall, Bob Harper, Lester Holt, Matt Iseman, Nick Jonas, Hoda Kotb, Marcus Lemonis, Erin Lim, Mario Lopez, Jane Lynch, Rachel Maddow, Dorinda Medley, Craig Melvin, Chrissy Metz, Becky Quick, Carl Quintanilla, Retta, Kyle Richards, Al Roker, Stephanie Ruhle, Tom Schwartz & Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Savannah Sellers, Christian Slater, Chris Sullivan, Michele Tafoya, Mike Tirico, Carmen Villalobos, Melissa Villaseñor, Brian Williams, and Captain Sandy Yawn.

To help share this message far and wide, many major brands and technology providers are stepping up. Comcast-NBCUniversal; Acxiom; Cadent; Canoe; Crossix; Epsilon; Experian; Facebook; Panera Bread; ShareThis; Snap Inc; THE TRADE Desk; T.J.Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods; and Vizio-Inscape have donated commercial airtime, service fees, data and/or distribution on their own platforms to run the NBCUniversal-created Ad Council PSAs.

NBCUniversal was tapped by the Ad Council to develop creative to get the CDC's message out to the American people as quickly as possible to help slow the spread of virus. In partnership with the White House, CDC, and HHS, NBCUniversal created a series of videos and graphics, available in both English and Spanish, to inform the public about the steps they can take to protect themselves and to inform the public how to help slow of the spread of virus. The PSAs direct audiences to visit www.virus.gov, a centralized resource that includes up-to-date information on the crisis. The first graphic-based content from this campaign launched on March 16.





