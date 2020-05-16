VIDEO: Mónica Huarte Creates Spanish Parody of 'I'm Breaking Down' From FALSETTOS

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Actress Mónica Huarte has created a Spanish parody video of I'm Breaking Down from Falsettos, called 'No Puedo Mas'!

The original song was written by William Finn but the Spanish parody lyrics were written by Roberto Araujo, who co-directed the video with Huarte.

Watch the video below!

Huarte is an actress who has appeared in the Mexico City productions of Avenue Q, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time, Constellations, and more.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You