VIDEO: Michael Korte Releases 'A Whole New World' Video Perfect for Valentine's Day

Broadway producer Michael Korte is back with the perfect video for Valentine's Day!

Korte has teamed up with Broadway's Aladdin to put a spin on some of the show's classics. Released moments ago is Korte's take on A Whole New World!

The soulful video features vocalists Loren Lott, Tiana Okoye, Sonika Vaid, Brooke Simpson, Bryson Camper & Gemaine. Created by Korte, the video was arranged by Bryson Camper and filmed by Ben Fout and Ricky Staffieri.

This video is the 5th video in a 5 part series Korte is doing with Broadway's Aladdin. View the other amazing videos on Facebook now!

Korte is known for blending Broadway with pop in his many viral videos including #HAM4BEY, 'Hercules Muses Medleyl', 'Queens Sing King' & more!





