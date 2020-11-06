VIDEO: Michael Ball and Alfie Boe Perform 'White Christmas' From Upcoming Album

Those who preorder the album by 3pm on Monday will get a chance to win an invite to a Zoom listening party with Ball and Boe!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Michael Ball and Alfie Boe will join forces again for a magical new album 'Together at Christmas', out on Decca Records on 20th November.

Today, Ball has posted a clip from the song White Christmas, off the forthcoming album, on Twitter.

Plus, Ball also revealed that those who preorder the album by 3pm on Monday will get a chance to win an invite to a Zoom listening party with Ball and Boe!

Watch the clip below!

We asked you which song you wanted to hear this week, 'White Christmas' is out now!



Pre-order the album from our official store before 3pm on Monday to be in with the chance of winning an invite to our zoom listening party! https://t.co/afWIfip93a pic.twitter.com/o1MLQDkg49 - Michael Ball OBE (@mrmichaelball) November 6, 2020

Together at Christmas - Tracklisting

1. It's Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas

2. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

3. Mistletoe and Wine

4. Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)

5. I Believe

6. The Christmas Song- featuring Gregory Porter

7. White Christmas

8. Silent Night

9. The Spirit of Christmas

10. O Holy Night

11. I'll Be Home For Christmas.

12. My Christmas Will Be Better Than Yours (original track)

13. Once Upon A December (Bonus Track)

Preorder the album at https://ballandboe.lnk.to/OfficialStoreTW.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You