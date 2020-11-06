Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Michael Ball and Alfie Boe Perform 'White Christmas' From Upcoming Album

Those who preorder the album by 3pm on Monday will get a chance to win an invite to a Zoom listening party with Ball and Boe!

Nov. 6, 2020  

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Michael Ball and Alfie Boe will join forces again for a magical new album 'Together at Christmas', out on Decca Records on 20th November.

Today, Ball has posted a clip from the song White Christmas, off the forthcoming album, on Twitter.

Watch the clip below!

Together at Christmas - Tracklisting

1. It's Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas
2. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
3. Mistletoe and Wine
4. Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)
5. I Believe
6. The Christmas Song- featuring Gregory Porter
7. White Christmas
8. Silent Night
9. The Spirit of Christmas
10. O Holy Night
11. I'll Be Home For Christmas.
12. My Christmas Will Be Better Than Yours (original track)
13. Once Upon A December (Bonus Track)

Preorder the album at https://ballandboe.lnk.to/OfficialStoreTW.


