VIDEO: Michael Ball and Alfie Boe Perform 'White Christmas' From Upcoming Album
Those who preorder the album by 3pm on Monday will get a chance to win an invite to a Zoom listening party with Ball and Boe!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Michael Ball and Alfie Boe will join forces again for a magical new album 'Together at Christmas', out on Decca Records on 20th November.
Today, Ball has posted a clip from the song White Christmas, off the forthcoming album, on Twitter.
Plus, Ball also revealed that those who preorder the album by 3pm on Monday will get a chance to win an invite to a Zoom listening party with Ball and Boe!
Watch the clip below!
We asked you which song you wanted to hear this week, 'White Christmas' is out now!- Michael Ball OBE (@mrmichaelball) November 6, 2020
Pre-order the album from our official store before 3pm on Monday to be in with the chance of winning an invite to our zoom listening party! https://t.co/afWIfip93a pic.twitter.com/o1MLQDkg49
Together at Christmas - Tracklisting
1. It's Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas
2. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
3. Mistletoe and Wine
4. Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)
5. I Believe
6. The Christmas Song- featuring Gregory Porter
7. White Christmas
8. Silent Night
9. The Spirit of Christmas
10. O Holy Night
11. I'll Be Home For Christmas.
12. My Christmas Will Be Better Than Yours (original track)
13. Once Upon A December (Bonus Track)
Preorder the album at https://ballandboe.lnk.to/OfficialStoreTW.
