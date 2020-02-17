VIDEO: Melba Moore Discusses Her Long Career and Gives a Backstage Tour in New Segment For 50PlusPrime

Melba Moore has been a success on Broadway, on television, in movies, and music for over 50 years.

In an all new segment for 50PlusPrime.com, Moore meets talks about her commitment to helping young entertainers live their dreams, and shares a backstage visit as she prepares to rock New York City.

Watch the full segment below!

Singer and actress Melba Moore is a four-time Grammy® nominee and the winner of the 1970 Tony Award® for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical, for her performance as Lutiebelle in Purlie. In 1995, Moore was back on Broadway as the first black actress to play the role of Fantine in Les Misérables. She was also the first female pop/R&B artist to do a non-operatic solo concert at New York City's Metropolitan Opera House and at the Olympia in Paris. With a total of eleven top ten U.S. hits on the Billboard charts over the past 40 years, both singles and albums, Moore continues into the 21st century as one of pop music's most enduring artists.





