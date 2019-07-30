VIDEO: Meet the Plastics of the MEAN GIRLS National Tour!

As BroadwayWorld reported last week, Mean Girls just announced the ladies who will lead the First National Tour as "The Plastics". The Mean Girls National Tour launches on September 21 in Buffalo, NY. Click here for the full tour route.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Below, we're getting to know the three leading ladies with a closer look at some of their past performances!

Mariah is an alum of the theatre collective Starkid Productions, where she appeared as Alice and Zoey in The Guy Who Didn't Like Musicals. She is a student of the Los Angeles Film School where she is studying film direction. She also performs covers on her YouTube channel, which currently has over 36K subscribers. Her other theatre credits include Aldonza in Man of La Mancha, Ilse in Spring Awakening, The Cat in the Hat in Seussical and Johanna Van Gogh-Bonger in Starry.

'World Burn' from Mean Girls

'Dead Girl Walking' from Heathers Megan Masako Haley (Gretchen Wieners): Megan recently played Nessarose on the national tour of hit musical Wicked. She has also appeared Off-Broadway in Classic Stage Company's revival of Pacific Overtures and in New York City Center's Encores production of Big River. She has performed regionally in The King and I, Mulan, In the Heights, Miss Saigon, Les Miserables, and Medea. Her TV credits include Younger, Blue Bloods, and Broad City.

'Burn' from Hamilton

'Stone Cold' by Demi Lovato Jonalyn Saxer ( Karen Smith ): Jonalyn is an original cast member in the Broadway company of Mean Girls, having appeared in the show's ensemble as well as understudying the roles of Cady Heron, Regina George, and Karen Smith. She has also appeared on Broadway in Bullets Over Broadway, Honeymoon in Vegas, Cats, and Holiday Inn. She also performed in the world premiere productions of Gotta Dance and Moonshine. She is also set to appear in Stephen Spielberg's film adaptation of West Side Story starring Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler.

'The Winner Takes It All' by ABBA

'Don't Wanna Be Here' from Ordinary Days





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You