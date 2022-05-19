VIDEO: Meet the New Stars of PARADE- Micaela Diamond and Ben Platt

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this week, New York City Center's Annual Gala Presentation for the 2022-2023 season will be a production of Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry's 1998 Tony Award-winning musical Parade. Opening with a Gala benefit performance on Tuesday, November 1, the production will run through November 6, 2022. Funds raised by all seven performances will allow City Center to continue to provide access to the performing arts by subsidizing education programs and affordable tickets throughout the year.

Jason Robert Brown (music and lyrics) and Alfred Uhry (book) both won Tony Awards for their juxtaposition of brutal historical detail with hauntingly pastoral lyricism in this musical interpretation of the 1913 trial of Jewish factory manager Leo Frank in Marietta, Georgia. The City Center Annual Gala Presentation will star Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hanson) as Frank and Micaela Diamond (The Cher Show) as his wife Lucille. Tony-nominated director Michael Arden (Once on This Island, Deaf West's Spring Awakening) leads the production, embracing the true crime courtroom drama of the piece by incorporating trial photography and projections to starkly contrast the sweeping beauty of Brown's Tony-winning score.

While we await opening night, hold yourself over with just a few of our favorite performances from Micaela and Ben:

