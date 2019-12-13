VIDEO: Meet the Cast of A SOLDIER'S PLAY in This New Video

Click Here for More Articles on A SOLDIER'S PLAY

Take a look at a video sizzle reel for Roundabout's new Broadway production of A SOLDIER'S PLAY starring David Alan Grier and Blair Underwood

A Soldier's Play stars David Alan Grier, Blair Underwood, Nnamdi Asomugha, Jerry O'Connell, McKinley Belcher III, Rob Demery, Jared Grimes, Billy Eugene Jones, Nate Mann, Warner Miller, J. Alphonse Nicholson and Lee Aaron Rosen.

A Soldier's Play begins preview performances on December 27, 2019, and open officially on January 21, 2020. This is a limited engagement at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).





