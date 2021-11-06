VIDEO: Meet the 13 Year-Old Star of TREVOR, Holden Hagelberger, on Backstage with Richard Ridge

"I'm so excited. And I'm still pinching myself every day trying to figure out if this is actually happening or if it's all just a dream!" It's not just a dream for 13 year-old Holden William Hagelberger, who this fall, makes his New York stage debut as the titular character in Trevor: The Musical.

Trevor: The Musical is about a charming 13-year-old force of nature with a vivid imagination. As he deals with becoming a teenager, Trevor struggles to navigate his own identity and determine how he fits in a challenging world.

Trevor: The Musical features a book and lyrics by Dan Collins (Southern Comfort) and music by Julianne Wick Davis (Southern Comfort). Direction is by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and choreography is by Josh Prince (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical). Trevor: The Musical is based on the Academy Award-winning short film TREVOR directed by Peggy Rajski, produced by Randy Stone and written by Celeste Lecesne.

Ahead of the show's official opening on Wednesday, November 10, catch up with Holden and find out how he landed the part!