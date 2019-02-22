VIDEO: Meet The Real Islanders and Cast of London's COME FROM AWAY!

BroadwayWorld UK reporter Jamie Body got the chance to chat to the cast of Come From Away and their real-life counterparts while they were here for show's opening at the Phoenix Theatre in London's West End. Watch the interviews below!

The show tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded air passengers during the wake of 9/11, and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them.

The UK cast features Jenna Boyd, Nathanael Campbell, Clive Carter, Mary Doherty, Robert Hands, Helen Hobson, Jonathan Andrew Hume, Harry Morrison, Emma Salvo, David Shannon, Cat Simmons and Rachel Tucker.

Come From Away features a book, music and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein and is directed by Christopher Ashley,.

