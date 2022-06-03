VIDEO: Meet MOULIIN ROUGE!'s New Stars- Derek Klena & Ashley Loren!

Click Here for More Articles on BACKSTAGE WITH RICHARD RIDGE

Richard Ridge is bringing you in-depth interviews weekly with Backstage Live. Last month, Moulin Rouge! The Musical officially welcomed Ashley Loren as Satine and Derek Klena as Christian. In their interview with Richard Ridge, Loren and Klena discuss what it's been like sharing the stage with one another, what they remember from their first performances as Satine and Christian, and much more!

Below, watch as Richard Ridge catches up with Loren and Klena!

Klena revealed that stepping into the shoes of Aaron Tveit, and taking over the role of Christian has been a "dream come true."

About sharing the stage with Klena, Loren stated that, "Derek's energy is so wonderful both on and off-stage that it's been truly such a joy," and that it is "the most fun."

The show, which opened on Broadway in July of 2019, currently plays are the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards including Best Musical, two Drama League Awards including Outstanding Production of a Musical, five Drama Desk Awards and ten Outer Critics Circle Award Honor citations including New Broadway Musical.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical opened to critical acclaim at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in the Summer of 2019 and reopened in September 2021 following the shutdown of Broadway due to the pandemic.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine.