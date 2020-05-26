VIDEO: Max von Essen Performs on Instagram in Lieu of Cancelled Concert
Max von Essen took to Instagram to perform for fans, in lieu of his cancelled concert set for this weekend.
"Since my concert tonight couldn't happen, thought I'd jump on here and sing a few tunes!" he wrote in the caption.
Watch the full video below!
A post shared by M A X V O N E S S E N (@maxizpad) on May 24, 2020 at 4:28pm PDT
Max von Essen has appeared on Broadway in Anastasia, An American in Paris, Evita, Les Miserables (revival and closing company of the original), Dance of the Vampires, Jesus Christ Superstar and in the Broadway tours of Xanadu and Chicago. Off-Bway: Death Takes a Holiday, Hello Again, and Finian's Rainbow. TV/Film: Boardwalk Empire, The Good Wife, Royal Pains, Gossip Girl, Submissions Only, Sex and the City 2 and Seven Lovers.
Amanda Kloots has shared another update on the health journey of her husband, Broadway veteran Nick Cordero.... (read more)
It's been over ten years since Glee premiered on Fox, and creator Ryan Murphy has some new ideas for how the show might be different if it came about ... (read more)
It has been ten years since Andrew Lloyd Webber crowned the winner of hit series Over the Rainbow, completing his search for a new Dorothy to star in ... (read more)
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group is discussing guidelines that will need to be in place in order to safely reopen productions on the West End... (read more)
Broadway On Demand will celebrate Memorial Day this year with a very special streaming presentation of Richard Oberacker and Robert Taylor's Bandstand... (read more)
