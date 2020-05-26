VIDEO: Max von Essen Performs on Instagram in Lieu of Cancelled Concert

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Max von Essen took to Instagram to perform for fans, in lieu of his cancelled concert set for this weekend.

"Since my concert tonight couldn't happen, thought I'd jump on here and sing a few tunes!" he wrote in the caption.

Watch the full video below!

Max von Essen has appeared on Broadway in Anastasia, An American in Paris, Evita, Les Miserables (revival and closing company of the original), Dance of the Vampires, Jesus Christ Superstar and in the Broadway tours of Xanadu and Chicago. Off-Bway: Death Takes a Holiday, Hello Again, and Finian's Rainbow. TV/Film: Boardwalk Empire, The Good Wife, Royal Pains, Gossip Girl, Submissions Only, Sex and the City 2 and Seven Lovers.

