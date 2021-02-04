VIDEO: Mark Harris Calls AN EVENING WITH NICHOLS & MAY 'The HAMILTON Of Its Moment'

Journalist Mark Harris is the author of the new book, "Mike Nichols: A Life," which explores the incredible career of the hugely influential actor, director, and Broadway performer, Mike Nichols.

Mike Nichols was a director of stage and screen for more than 40 years. His Broadway directing credits include Death of Salesman, Barefoot in the Park, Luv, The Odd Couple, Plaza Suite, The Prisoner of Second Avenue, The Real Thing and Spamalot, for all of which he was awarded the Tony for Best Direction. Film credits include Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf; The Graduate (Academy Award for Best Direction); Catch 22; Carnal Knowledge; Silkwood; Working Girl; Postcards From The Edge; Regarding Henry; The Birdcage; Primary Colors; Closer and Charlie Wilson's War and for HBO "Wit" and "Angels in America." He passed away in 2014.

