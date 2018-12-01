VIDEO: Mariska Hargitay Lets Jessica Vosk Talk to Her Celebrity Crush Liam Neeson at WICKED

Mariska Hargitay recently visited Wicked, where she hung out backstage with the show's green girl, Jessica Vosk. While backstage, Hargitay called Liam Neeson, who Vosk admitted to having a crush on.

Neeson told Vosk he "can't wait" to come see her in the show. Vosk promised a hug and some green body paint if he comes through.

Watch the video below!

Jessica Vosk joins the Broadway company of Wicked after having spent the last year playing Elphaba in the national tour. Vosk most recently starred in the NYC Ballet Jerome Robbins tribute Something to Dance About, directed by Warren Carlyle and re-created the role of Fruma-Sarah in the most recent revival of Broadway's Fiddler on the Roof. Her other Broadway credits include Finding Neverland and The Bridges of Madison County. She also starred as Anita in the Grammy-nominated San Francisco Symphony's West Side Story.

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

