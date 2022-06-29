VIDEO: MEAN GIRLS National Tour Cast Members Celebrate Pride with Remixed “I Am What I Am”

Company members from the First National Tour of Mean Girls collaborated the entire month of June to create a music video for Pride month to post on their social justice and advocacy page, @changeisfetch. They filmed it over the course of 3 weeks in multiple cities while on tour. Inspired by Devin Lewis and Jimmy Larkin's pride anthem last year, the entire creative team on the project are members of the cast including director Erica Simone Barnett and director/choreographer Samuel Gerber with directing/choreography associates, Lawrence E. Street and Brittany Conigatti. The video is filmed and edited by Lamont Brown.

"Ultimately we created @changeisfetch to use our platform to inspire change and provide our audience of young people positive ways for them to take action," said Kaitlyn Louise Smith, producer on the project and major contributor on the Instagram page. "To me, it was a no brainer that we needed to produce a Pride video embodying what Pride month means to us. It is important to show our audience of young people that we celebrate the joys of being LGBTQ+, being an ally, being different. We wanted to embrace the importance of love, specifically self-love. I also wanted to create something tangible for our company members to take with them for our first and last Pride Month on tour."

Company members, from both cast and crew, featured in the video include Keller Anderson, Erica Simone Barnett, DeShawn Bowens, Briana Capo, John Carpentier, Susie Carroll, Brittany Conigatti, Mary Beth Donahoe, Michi & Caitlin Evans, Niani Feelings, Samuel Gerber, Niko Guadalupe Gonzalez-Hernandez, Eric Huffman, Maya Imani, Tanesha Moody, Olivia Renteria, Jasmine Rogers, Sydney Mei Ruf-Wong, Adriana Scalice, Kaitlyn Louise Smith, Jake Swain and Tovi Wayne.