VIDEO: Lorna Luft, Karen Ziemba & the National Tour Cast of WHITE CHRISTMAS Perform 'Let Me Sing and I'm Happy'
The National Tour Cast of Irving Berlin's White Christmas is wishing you a happy and healthy holiday season!
Since they weren't able to spread holiday cheer on the road this year...The National Tour Cast of Irving Berlin's White Christmas is wishing you a happy and healthy holiday season virtually! Watch Lorna Luft & Karen Ziemba, Cliff Bemis, Jeremy Benton, Emma Grace Berardelli, Kelly Black, Stephanie Brooks, Lamont Brown, Kyla Carter, Kerry Conte, Darien Crago, Laurie Difilippo, and many more perform "Let Me Sing and I'm Happy".
Watch below!
Featuring: Lorna Luft & Karen Ziemba, Cliff Bemis, Jeremy Benton, Emma Grace Berardelli, Kelly Black, Stephanie Brooks, Lamont Brown, Kyla Carter, Kerry Conte, Darien Crago, Laurie Difilippo, Sarah Fagan, Brad Frenette, Aaron Galligan-Stierle, Drew Humphrey, Bryan Thomas Hunt, Kimberly Immanuel, Katie Kerwin, Kristie Kerwin, Brianna Latrash, Danny Mchugh, Chris McNiff, Bryan Charles Moore, Daniel Plimpton, Kristyn Pope, Jake Primmerman, Sean Quinn, Kelly Sheehan, Chris Shin, Karilyn Surratt, Chelsea Williams, Jessica Wockenfuss, and Richard Riaz Yoder
"Let Me Sing and I'm Happy"
Song By: Irving Berlin
Original Orchestrations By: Larry Blank
Video Directed & Edited By: Chris McNiff
(Production Footage Courtesy of Work Light Productions)
