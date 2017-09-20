VIDEO: Liza Minnelli Proves She's Still Got Vocal Chops!

Stage and screen legend Liza Minnelli has one of the most recognizable voices of her generation, and at the tender age of 71, she's still got it! Watch below as the beloved Broadway star sings a little tune to prove that her voice is as strong as always.

Tony and Oscar-winning Broadway, film and TV star Liza Minnelli has appeared on Broadway in FLORA, THE RED MENACE -- for which she won the 1965 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical -- LIZA, CHICAGO, THE ACT (another Tony win in 1978), THE RINK, VICTOR / VICTORIA, MINNELLI ON MINNELLI, and LIZA'S AT THE PALACE. She also received a special Tony Award in 1978.

The actress has appeared as herself on TV in SMASH, THE VOICE UK, SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE, THE APPRENTICE and more. She is also known for her portrayal of 'Lucille Austero' in the now-Netflix-based comedy series ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT.

