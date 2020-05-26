VIDEO: Linda Eder Talks 'Quarantine Eating' & More in New Song Video for 'Wicked Game'

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Linda Eder has released a new video for the song Wicked Game! In the video, she discusses what life has been like in quarantine and more.

Check out the video below!

Linda Eder possesses one of the greatest contemporary solo voices of our time. This Minnesota farm girl has captivated audiences across the country with a versatile style and repertoire that covers Standards, Broadway, jazz, pop and country. With nine solo albums and five cast recordings to her credit, Eder continues to expand her range.

Since the debut of her self title first album, Linda has recorded and produced nine solo albums, each a blend of standards, pop hits and original songs showcasing her extravagant vocal gifts.

