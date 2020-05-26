Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Linda Eder Talks 'Quarantine Eating' & More in New Song Video for 'Wicked Game'

Article Pixel May. 26, 2020  

Linda Eder has released a new video for the song Wicked Game! In the video, she discusses what life has been like in quarantine and more.

Check out the video below!

Linda Eder possesses one of the greatest contemporary solo voices of our time. This Minnesota farm girl has captivated audiences across the country with a versatile style and repertoire that covers Standards, Broadway, jazz, pop and country. With nine solo albums and five cast recordings to her credit, Eder continues to expand her range.

Since the debut of her self title first album, Linda has recorded and produced nine solo albums, each a blend of standards, pop hits and original songs showcasing her extravagant vocal gifts.

VIDEO: Linda Eder Talks 'Quarantine Eating' & More in New Song Video for 'Wicked Game'
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Next on Stage

Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: HAMILTON Broadway and Touring Cast Members Congratulate the Class of 2020
  • VIDEO: On This Day, May 23: HADESTOWN Debuts Off-Broadway at New York Theatre Workshop
  • VIDEO: West End MATILDA Kids Perform 'When I Grow Up'
  • VIDEO: See Rodney Hicks and More in the Trailer For New Film MIGHTY OAK
  • VIDEO: On This Day, May 24- MAME Opens On Broadway!
  • VIDEO: Rachel Chavkin Gives a Master Class on Directing For NYTW