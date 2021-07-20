Click Here for More Articles on IN THE HEIGHTS Movie
VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda and Karen Olivo Join IN THE HEIGHTS 'Blackout' Trend!
Anthony Ramos, Melissa Barrera, Daphne Rubin-Vega and more have taken part in the popular TikTok trend!
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Karen Olivo have joined in on the new In the Heights trend sweeping through TikTok!
The pair, who originated the roles of Usnavi and Vanessa in the original Broadway production of In the Heights, filmed themselves lip-syncing to 'Blackout' from the film, with Miranda singing Vanessa's part and Olivo singing Usnavi's.
Check out the video below!
Closing the loop, with @Karenolivo. ❤️❤️❤️ (Thanks to @lesliegrace for the tech support)-LMM #Blackout #InTheHeightsMovie https://t.co/91TVrfdKA8
Anthony Ramos and Melissa Barrera had previously hopped on the trend!
@anthonyramosofficial
Had to do it! @melissabarrerama?? BLACKOUT. Thekatiebradshaw - KATIE a??i??
And Daphne Rubin-Vega!