Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
IN THE HEIGHTS Movie
Click Here for More Articles on IN THE HEIGHTS Movie

VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda and Karen Olivo Join IN THE HEIGHTS 'Blackout' Trend!

pixeltracker

Anthony Ramos, Melissa Barrera, Daphne Rubin-Vega and more have taken part in the popular TikTok trend!

Jul. 20, 2021  
        

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Karen Olivo have joined in on the new In the Heights trend sweeping through TikTok!

The pair, who originated the roles of Usnavi and Vanessa in the original Broadway production of In the Heights, filmed themselves lip-syncing to 'Blackout' from the film, with Miranda singing Vanessa's part and Olivo singing Usnavi's.

Check out the video below!

Anthony Ramos and Melissa Barrera had previously hopped on the trend!

And Daphne Rubin-Vega!


Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Jonah Platt
Jonah Platt
Ben Cameron
Ben Cameron
Orfeh
Orfeh

More Hot Stories For You