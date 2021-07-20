VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda and Karen Olivo Join IN THE HEIGHTS 'Blackout' Trend!

Click Here for More Articles on IN THE HEIGHTS Movie

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Karen Olivo have joined in on the new In the Heights trend sweeping through TikTok!

The pair, who originated the roles of Usnavi and Vanessa in the original Broadway production of In the Heights, filmed themselves lip-syncing to 'Blackout' from the film, with Miranda singing Vanessa's part and Olivo singing Usnavi's.

Check out the video below!

Anthony Ramos and Melissa Barrera had previously hopped on the trend!

And Daphne Rubin-Vega!