VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Talks Jonathan Larson's Influence on His Writing

Watch as Lin-Manuel Miranda shares a touching personal story about about how "the truth pops out" thanks to musical theater. His powerful story is about key moments in his life including the first time he saw Jonathan Larson's RENT on Broadway and the impact it had on his writing including Hamilton.

Lin-Manuel told this at a Mainstage show at United Palace in Washington Heights, presented by global storytelling organization The Moth, in partnership with Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance (NoMAA). This powerful story airs on The Moth Podcast this week - available wherever you get your podcasts.

