VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Goes #BehindTheTweets

Dec. 14, 2018  

Lin Manuel Miranda was the first Broadway star to go Behind The Tweets, Twitter's new series where celebrities share the stories behind some of their most popular Tweets.

In the video, Lin has a guest appearance from Emily Blunt, and shares the never before heard stories behind his Tweets about Mary Poppins, Hamilton, Weird Al Yankovic and more.

Twitter is constantly hosting celebrities and artists for Twitter Q&As and fan conversations, but now it has added another piece of branded content to the mix - #BehindTheTweets! In this new series, celebrities sit down on camera and explain the stories behind some of their most famous, confusing, or memorable Tweets. So far, the series has included:

Troye Sivan, St. Vincent, Liam Payne, Shawn Mendes, Tom Hiddleston, Mark Ruffalo, Dave Bautista, Danai Gurira and Chadwick Boseman.

