VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Discusses Impetus Behind New Benefit Song for Puerto Rico on GMA

On this morning's GOOD MORNING AMERICA, Lin-Manuel Miranda discussed the new song he wrote to raise funds for the storm-ravaged island of Puerto Rico. (listen here) Shared the Tony winner, "I thought, if we can get all 78 towns in the lyrics of the song, their names will never be forgotten again. So that was the impetus behind writing the song. And then you burn up your rolodex and you tweet the artists you don't know." Watch this morning's appearance below!

"Almost Like Praying," was RELEASED late Thursday across digital music retailers and streaming services. All proceeds of the tune will go to HispanicFederation.org, to benefit hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico, where at least 34 people have died and millions more remain without electricity, food and clean water.



The benefit track features Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony, Gloria Estefan, Ana Villafañe, Tommy Torres, PJ Sin Suela, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Gina Rodriguez, Anthony Ramos, Joell Ortiz, Ednita Nazario, Rita Moreno, John Leguizamo, Alex Lacamoire, Luis Fonsi, Fat Joe, Dessa, Pedro Capó, Camila Cabello, Rubén Blades and of course, Miranda himself.

