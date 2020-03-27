VIDEO: Lilli Cooper, Bonnie Milligan, & More Are Featured in Drew Gasparini 'When I Go' Music Video

Today it was announced that composer Drew Gasparini released the first single off his upcoming album, We Aren't Kids Anymore (Original Studio Cast). The new song is called "When I Go" and is the finale on the full-length album. The song release is also accompanied by a new music video, and features the full album cast: Nicholas Christopher (Hamilton), Lilli Cooper (Tootsie), Raymond J. Lee (Soft Power), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels) and Colton Ryan (Girl from the North Country).

Watch the music video below!

"'When I Go' is about the legacy that we leave behind," said Drew Gasparini. "Sometimes pursuing the dream of being a writer is downright painful, whether I'm faced with outside rejection or internal doubt. But the thing that helps me push through that pain is a hope and determination to create work that might mean something to others, and potentially have a lasting impact long after I'm gone. That's the real dream."

We Aren't Kids Anymore explores the collision of artistic expression and the realities of growing up. How do we hold on to our childhood dreams and ideals as adult disillusionment sets in? How do we sustain life as artists without settling for others' definitions of success? And how do we recover when we lose those battles? These songs were born of Gasparini's journey forging a creative path and navigating the world at large, and his desire to offer empathy and hope to everyone doing the same.

The second digital single ("On The Edge") from this deeply personal new album will be released on April 3, followed by the release of the full studio album on April 10, 2020.

The album is being released by Craft Recordings/Concord Theatricals, and is a new theatrical song cycle that Concord Theatricals will also license worldwide for live performance by professional and amateur theatres. Concord Music Publishing represents Gasparini's song catalog. Theatres interested in licensing the show for performance should visit concordtheatricals.com.

The album is produced by Justin Goldner for Funky Butter Productions, Drew Gasparini and Erica Rotstein, and made possible thanks to the support of Executive Producers Bobbie Theodore and Jana Shea. Orchestrations and vocal arrangements are by Justin Goldner and Drew Gasparini. Album musicians are Natalie Tenenbaum, Jake Goldbas, Drew Gasparini, Geoff Countryman and Justin Goldner.

The music video for "When I Go" was shot and edited by Alexander Goyco.





Related Articles