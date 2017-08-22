VIDEO: Lilla Crawford, Taylor Louderman Talk New Nick Series SUNNY DAY

Click here to watch

Actresses Lilla Crawford (Broadway's ANNIE), Taylor Louderman (KINKY BOOTS), and Elan Luz Rivera (CAPEMAN) stopped by today's Pix11 to discuss their new animated series SUNNY DAY, which premiered on Monday, August 21st. "Everything's an adventure," shared the stars.



Broadway's Taylor Louderman (KINKY BOOTS, BRING IT ON) will lend her voice to the character of 'Blair' on Nickelodeon's brand-new animated pre-school series, SUNNY DAY, which premiered Monday, Aug. 21, at 10 a.m. (ET/PT). The series centers on Sunny, a 10-year-old master hairstylist and entrepreneur who uses creative problem-solving to tackle any dilemma that arises in her seaside town of Friendly Falls.



The characters in the series celebrate individuality and self-expression, while the show's social-emotional curriculum highlights leadership, innovative thinking and teamwork. The first season will also feature guest voice appearances by Sutton Foster (Younger, ANYTHING GOES), Renee Elise Goldsberry (HAMILTON, The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lack), Adam Jacobs (ALADDIN), and Shanice Williams (THE WIZ LIVE!).

