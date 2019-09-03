VIDEO: Lea Salonga Sings Southeast Asian Games Anthem 'We Win As One'

The Philippines Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee on Tuesday launched the official theme song and music video of the 2019 Southeast Asia Games, "We Win as One" - performed by Lea Salonga.

Salonga won't be present at the actual opening ceremony, as she'll be starring in "Sweeney Todd" in Manila at the time.

The Philippines' hosting of 2019 SEA Games will feature 56 sports, 530 events across Clark, Subic, and Metro Manila from November 30 to December 11, 2019.





