VIDEO: Lea Salonga Sings Southeast Asian Games Anthem 'We Win As One'

Sep. 3, 2019  

The Philippines Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee on Tuesday launched the official theme song and music video of the 2019 Southeast Asia Games, "We Win as One" - performed by Lea Salonga.

Salonga won't be present at the actual opening ceremony, as she'll be starring in "Sweeney Todd" in Manila at the time.

The Philippines' hosting of 2019 SEA Games will feature 56 sports, 530 events across Clark, Subic, and Metro Manila from November 30 to December 11, 2019.

VIDEO: Lea Salonga Sings Southeast Asian Games Anthem 'We Win As One'
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: Bless My Soul! Get a First Look at The Public Theater's HERCULES
  • Tickets Are Now On Sale For Stephanie J. Block's London Concerts
  • Photo Flash: Kara Lindsay, Ilana Levine, and More Perform in CHANGEMAKERS Concert
  • Celebrate the Many Jobs of Broadway this Labor Day!
  • VIDEO: Hum Along to the Broadway Hustle This Labor Day!
  • Photo Flash: First Look at Joe Sugg as Ogie in WAITRESS