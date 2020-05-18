VIDEO: Laura Linney Shares Her Hope for Broadway's Reopening

Laura Linney was a guest on Monday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan to talk about the third season of her Netflix series, Ozark. During the interview, Linney talks about ending her run on a Broadway show right before the shutdown, and shares her hopes for Broadway's reopening.

Discussing the current pandemic and the Broadway shutdown, Linney said, "I was doing a play called My Name is Lucy Barton which is based on a novel by Elizabeth Drought and it was a one-woman show and I did it several times in London and then had brought it to New York fortunately my run had ended right before [the shutdown happened]."

Host Kelly Ripa asked Linney what she thinks will happen in regards to Broadway's return, and she replied, "I have no idea I think it's probably gonna be a while, but that's just my own feeling and until they feel confident about people being safe it won't open, and then when they figure it all out it will and when it does it's going to be unbelievable. I mean theatre is already such a powerful thing to experience but imagine being in the in a theatre like the first week when we're all finally allowed to experience something in a communal way, it's going to be it's going to be spectacular when it happens."

Watch her interview below!

Related Articles