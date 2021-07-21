VIDEO: Laura Dreyfuss Covers The Weeknd's 'Save Your Tears'

Award-winning actress/singer/songwriter Laura Dreyfuss, best known to Broadway fans for her role in Dear Evan Hansen, has released her own rendition of The Weeknd's song "Save Your Tears." The song is available to stream or download now. Check out the video below!

Stream or download the song at https://lauradreyfuss.lnk.to/SaveYourTears

Produced by Michel Heyaca, the cover follows her 2020 single "Sidelines" and serves as a re-entry point for Dreyfuss as she prepares to release her solo debut EP later this year.

"I really liked the original and I thought it would be fun to make it sound darker and more brooding to reflect the lyrics," Dreyfuss told American Songwriter who premiered the song.

Hailed for her breakthrough performance in the Tony® Award-winning Broadway phenomenon Dear Evan Hansen as well as TV roles including Madison McCarthy in Glee Season 6, Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Netflix' acclaimed The Politician, the multi-talented New Jersey native blends soulful vocals, electric pop hooks, and a distinctly personal brand of lyrical songcraft.