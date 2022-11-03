Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Piano Lesson
VIDEO: LaTanya Richardson Jackson Reveals What She Wants PIANO LESSON Audiences to Take Away From the Play on FALLON

The play is now running at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

Nov. 03, 2022  

LaTanya Richardson Jackson appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon last night to discuss directing The Piano Lesson on Broadway.

During the interview, Jackson discussed what she hopes audiences take away from the play after they see it.

"It's about a brother and a sister who are locked in this battle of legacy versus a stake in the American dream. The whole idea that I hope everyone will leave with is trying to decide either they're team Berniece, who wants to keep the legacy and keep the piano and keep the history of the family, or team Boy Willie, who says, 'That's going to get us no where. I can go and buy the land, farm the land, and make somthing out of it for us and our family for the next proceeding years,'" she shared.

Jackson also discussed being the first female to direct an August Wilson play, meeting her husband, Samuel L. Jackson, and more. Watch the new interview below!

The Piano Lesson is directed by Tony Award® nominee LaTanya Richardson Jackson - who is making her Broadway directorial debut and is the first woman to ever direct an August Wilson play on Broadway - and stars Samuel L. Jackson as Doaker Charles, John David Washington as Boy Willie, and Danielle Brooks as Berniece.

The cast also features Trai Byers as Avery, Ray Fisher as Lymon, April Matthis as Grace, Michael Potts as Wining Boy, and Nadia Daniel and Jurnee Swan as Maretha at alternating performances.

The Piano Lesson is set in Pittsburgh's Hill District in 1936. A brother and sister are locked in a war over the fate of a family heirloom: a piano carved with the faces of their ancestors.

The design team for The Piano Lesson includes Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt (Set Design), Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James (Costume Design), Tony Award nominee Japhy Weideman (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer (Sound Design), Drama Desk Award nominee Cookie Jordan (Wig Design), Tony Award nominee Jeff Sugg (Projection Design), Alvin Hough Jr. (Music & Music Direction), Otis Sallid (Choreographer). Casting is by Calleri, Jensen, Davis. General Management is by Foresight Theatrical.

Tickets are now on sale at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 W 47th Street) Box Office, on the show's official website PianoLessonPlay.com or via Telecharge.com.

Watch the new interview here:

The Piano Lesson
