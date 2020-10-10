VIDEO: LES MISERABLES, MARY POPPINS, and THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Perform on BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT
Watch the combine companies perform!
The combined companies of Les Misérables - The Staged Concert, The Phantom of the Opera and Mary Poppins all got together to perform on Britain's Got Talent this weekend.
After seven months of total shutdown, 60 performers have come together to conjure up the dazzling lights of the West End including Michael Ball, Matt Lucas, Carrie Hope Fletcher, John Owen-Jones, Shan Ako, Killian Donnelly, Zizi Strallen and Charlie Stemp.
Watch the full performance below!
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Randy Rainbow is Joined by Patti LuPone for Epic Parody- 'If Donald Got Fired'
- VIDEO: The Lincoln Project Creates Trump-Themed EVITA Parody featuring Lisa Howard!
- VIDEO: The Cast of THE WEST WING Reunites for HBO Stage Special
- VIDEO: Leslie Odom Jr. & Cynthia Erivo Perform 'Where Is The Love' for GREAT PERFORMANCES: GRAMMY SALUTE TO MUSIC LEGENDS