VIDEO: Krysta Rodriguez Visits Backstage with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Broadway is back and BroadwayWorld is bringing you all of the interviews you crave with your favorite Broadway stars! Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews weekly. Below, watch as he chats with Broadway favorite Krysta Rodriguez, who will soon join Seth Rudetsky for Seth's Concert Series, airing Sunday, November 7 at 8pm ET.

What can fans expect from the show? "It's a lot of career stuff," explained Krysta. "We have highlights from The Addams Family, In the Heights, Spring Awakening, First Date... then we throw in some Liza here and there. And there are a couple of other things that I just like singing. Mostly it's just straight up musical theatre."

Krysta Rodriguez stars as the iconic Liza Minnelli in the Netflix limited series Halston from Ryan Murphy following her role opposite Matthew Broderick in the Netflix series Daybreak.

A Broadway veteran, Rodriguez was last seen as Ilse in the critically acclaimed Deaf West revival of Spring Awakening and prior to that headlined in First Date opposite Zachary Levi. Her extensive Broadway credits include Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family opposite Nathan Lane and Bebe Neuwirth, In the Heights, Spring Awakening, A Chorus Line (Revival) and Good Vibrations. Off Broadway, Krysta received an Outer Critics Circle honor for her performance in Seared for MCC Theater and Theresa Rebeck's What We're Up Against for WP Theater.

Other memorable turns include Anita in West Side Story at The Kennedy Center with the National Symphony Orchestra and was a standout as Diana Morales in the Hollywood Bowl production of A Chorus Line, in which The Hollywood Reporter singled her out as the "Broadway pro whose delivery is so powerful she easily fills the cavernous Bowl, leading the cast to a cathartic crescendo." On television, Rodriguez is known from her scene-stealing turn on the second season of NBC's Smash as fan-favorite Ana Vargas. Other television credits include the NBC series Trial & Error opposite John Lithgow and recurring roles on Quantico, Younger, Chasing Life, The Mysteries of Laura, Married and Gossip Girl.