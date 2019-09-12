VIDEO: Krysta Rodriguez Revisits SMASH, IN THE HEIGHTS, THE ADDAMS FAMILY And More In New Medley!

Krysta Rodriguez makes her long-awaited Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut and has debuted a brand new medley exploring career highlights from her time in Broadway shows including Spring Awakening, First Date, The Addams Family, In the Heights, A Chorus Line and more! See video of her fabulous mashup below!

Rodriguez recently starred as Megara in the Public Works presentation of Hercules, the musical adaptation of the Disney animated film at The Public Theater's Delacorte Theater in Central Park this summer. She was recently seen as Anita at the National Symphony production of West Side Story at The Kennedy Center and was seen starring in Theresa Rebeck's newest play What We're Up Against Off-Broadway opposite Skyler Astin.

On television, Rodriguez is best known from her scene-stealing turn on the second season of NBC's "Smash" as fan-favorite Ana Vargas. Rodriguez was a standout in the Hollywood Bowl production of A Chorus Line, in which the Hollywood Reporter singled her out as the "Broadway pro whose delivery is so powerful she easily fills the cavernous Bowl, leading the cast to a cathartic crescendo." Other television credits include the NBC series "Trial & Error" opposite John Lithgow and recurring roles on "Quantico," "Younger," "Chasing Life," "The Mysteries of Laura," "Married," and "Gossip Girl."





