VIDEO: Krysta Rodriguez Performs 'Beyvita' Medley At Feinstein's/54 Below

Broadway favorite Krysta Rodriguez made her long-awaited Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut this fall, and we're getting a look at one of the concert's standout songs: the 'Beyvita' medley. Krysta makes lemonade out of lemons after getting some unexpected feedback from audition for an international production of Evita. Arranged by Benjamin Rauhala, the 'Beyvita' medley mashes up various Beyoncé and Destiny's Child songs with songs from the musical Evita, by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice. Check out the video below to see Krysta's unique mashup!

Krysta's brand new concert explored career highlights from her time in Broadway shows including Spring Awakening, First Date, The Addams Family, In the Heights, A Chorus Line and Good Vibrations. There were also other favorite songs and surprises, in this evening featuring many special guests and accompanied by music director Benjamin Rauhala. The concert also featured Rauhala on piano, Justin Goldner on guitar, Alan Stevens Hewitt on bass, Jeff Roberts on drums, and Marissa Rosen & Chase Kamata with backing vocals.

Krysta Rodriguez can currently be seen in MCC Theater's Seared opposite Raul Esparza, a play which she was also a part of at the Williamstown Theater Festival. She was seen this summer as Megara in the Public Works presentation of Hercules, the musical adaptation of the Disney animated film at The Public Theater's Delacorte Theater in Central Park. Rodriguez played 'Anita' in the National Symphony Orchestra production of West Side Story at The Kennedy Center and was previously seen in Rebeck's play What We're Up Against Off-Broadway opposite Skyler Astin for The Women's Project. On television, Rodriguez is best known from her scene-stealing turn on the second season of NBC's "Smash" as fan-favorite Ana Vargas. Rodriguez was a standout in the Hollywood Bowl production of A Chorus Line, in which the Hollywood Reporter singled her out as the "Broadway pro whose delivery is so powerful she easily fills the cavernous Bowl, leading the cast to a cathartic crescendo." Other television credits include the NBC series "Trial & Error" opposite John Lithgow and recurring roles on "Quantico," "Younger," "Chasing Life," "The Mysteries of Laura," "Married," and "Gossip Girl."





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You